Four oil-related stocks to keep on your watchlist

Oil prices surged recently amid renewed geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran , bringing the spotlight back on the energy sector.

The global oil and gas industry is projected to exceed $9.8 trillion in value by 2029, driven by exploration, digital adoption, and cleaner tech. A few companies act as the backbone of the oil extraction process and stand to benefit from the sector's growth.

They provide high-tech tools, drilling rigs, maintenance services, seismic surveys, and engineering expertise required to discover and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently.

In short, while oil companies get the headlines, these companies do the heavy lifting, making energy extraction possible, efficient, and increasingly sustainable.

This article explores four such oil equipment and services companies that hold a promising future, and have strong fundamentals and sound financials. Have a look:

#1 Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (JDIL)

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (JDIL) is part of the D.P. Jindal Group Drilling Division.

It is a leading company among Indian private sector companies in offshore drilling, including directional drilling and mud logging, with operations since 1989.

The company operates five oil rigs, all of which are deployed with ONGC. It’s expecting full revenue contribution from its newly acquired rig Jindal Pioneer from Q1 FY26. Its clients include ONGC, GAIL, Oil India Ltd, Essar, Alliance, etc.

The company’s order book as on 31 March 2025 is ₹1,791 crore.

Jindal Drilling & Industries’ share price has increased 3.6% over the past one year, while in the last six months it has decreased 12.6%.

The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 24.4% in the last five years, while its net profit has grown at a CAGR of 5%.

The five-year average return on equity (RoE) is 3.7%, and return on capital employed (RoCE) is 5.9%.

For FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹884 crore (up 37%), net profit of ₹141 crore (up 24%), with an Ebitda margin of 29%, and a net margin of 17%.

#2 Asian Energy Services Ltd

Asian Energy Services Ltd is an oilfield service and reservoir imaging company. It offers a suite of geophysical services specialising in land and well seismic services, and operation and maintenance services for oilfields. It’s one of the few companies providing end-to-end services in the upstream oil segment.

The 100% acquisition of Kuiper Group (UAE-based, owned by Gulf Capital PE) by the company is a milestone in its expansion across energy markets in the West Asia and Southeast Asia.

The company’s order book as on 31 March 2025 is ₹973 crore.

Asian Energy Services’ share price has increased 3.7% over the past one year, while in the last six months, it has decreased 19.1%.

The company’s FY26 revenue growth guidance is more than 40-50% YoY, and net profit guidance is 66-78% YoY, excluding the Kuiper Group.

The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 24.4% in the last five years, while its net profit has grown at a CAGR of 5%.

The five-year average return on equity (RoE) is 3.7%, and return on capital employed (RoCE) is 5.9%.

For FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹465 crore (up 52%), PAT of ₹42 crore (up by 65%), with an Ebitda margin of 15.5%, and a PAT margin of 9.1%.

#3 PTC Industries Ltd

PTC Industries manufactures metal components for critical and supercritical applications for industries like defence, oil & gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), ships & marine etc.

It manufactures stainless steel, duplex, super duplex, nickel, cobalt alloys, non-alloy steel castings solutions, machined components, and fabricated parts catering to the oil & gas industry.

The company’s PowderForge technology complements the traditional casting by offering bi-metal solutions for extreme working environments.

The company also supplies cryogenic valve components to leading LNG/LPG valve manufacturers.

PTC Industries’ share price has increased 6.2% over the past one year, while in the last six months it has increased 17%.

The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11.2% in the last five years, while its net profit has grown at a CAGR of 31.1%.

The five-year average return on equity (RoE) is 6.7%, and return on capital employed (RoCE) is 11.4%.

For FY25, the company reported total income of ₹342 crore (up 26.6%), PAT of ₹61 crore (up 44.5%), with an Ebitda margin of 32%, and a PAT margin of 17.8%.

#4 Jindal Saw Ltd (JSAW)

Jindal Saw is the market leader, capacity-wise, in the manufacturing of large diameter submerged arc welded (SAW) pipes.

The company is a global leader in the coated and bare pipe industry, and the world's third-largest producer of rust-free iron pipes. The SAW pipes (line pipes) division of the company is mainly used in the transportation of oil, gas, slurry, and water.

In addition, Jindal SAW provides relevant, value-added services by way of anti-corrosion coatings, connector casings, hot pulled induction bends, etc, thus becoming a ‘Total Pipe Solutions’ company.

The company’s exposure to the oil and gas sector accounts for approximately one-fourth of its total revenue. JSAW has government and private sector clients anda strong domestic and international presence.

As of FY25, the company has a standalone order book of $1.328 billion for iron & steel pipes and pellets.

Jindal Saw’s share price has reduced 15.3% over the past one year, and in the last six months it has reduced by 20.9%.

Coming to the financials, the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12.4% in the last five years, while its net profit has grown at a CAGR of 25.9%.

The five-year average return on equity (RoE) is 8.8%, and return on capital employed (RoCE) is 16.7%.

For FY25, the company reported total income of ₹20,948 crore (down 1%), PAT of ₹1,458 crore (down 8%), with an Ebitda margin of 16.9%, and a PAT margin of 6.9%.

Conclusion

In this article, we explored some of the oil field equipment and services providing companies, their role in the oil sector, and their financial performance.

But there are many more companies in this space yet to be discovered. It’s crucial to find quality companies with sustainable earnings, consistent growth, and sound financials.

Keeping an eye on these companies could offer an investment opportunity and portfolio diversification to investors.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making an investment decision.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.