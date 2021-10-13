Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Oil-sensitive currencies get a bigger boost with crude above $80

Oil-sensitive currencies get a bigger boost with crude above $80

Premium
A Canadian dollar coin.
1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Bloomberg

The good news for investors betting on these currencies is that their sensitivity to the price of crude increases when oil trades between $80 and $100 per barrel

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Canadian dollar, Norwegian krone, and Russian ruble have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the sprint up in oil prices since August. The good news for investors betting on these currencies is that their sensitivity to the price of crude increases when oil trades between $80 and $100 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar, Norwegian krone, and Russian ruble have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the sprint up in oil prices since August. The good news for investors betting on these currencies is that their sensitivity to the price of crude increases when oil trades between $80 and $100 per barrel.

The major crude exporters have shrugged off gains in the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, and their currencies have appreciated an average of 3% versus the greenback since the 3-month Brent contract broke above $70 per barrel.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The major crude exporters have shrugged off gains in the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, and their currencies have appreciated an average of 3% versus the greenback since the 3-month Brent contract broke above $70 per barrel.

View Full Image
Graphic: Bloomberg
Click on the image to enlarge

Based on a Bloomberg study that controls for the effect of global stock prices and yields, the ruble appreciates by 2.3% when Brent moves from $80 to $100 per barrel, compared with a 1.6% gain when oil rose from $69 to $82. The sensitivity of the krone and Canadian dollar also increased, and the currencies appreciated by 2% and 1.3%, respectively, when oil moved in the higher range.   

The results are surprising, given that Russia and Norway use their sovereign wealth funds and central bank interventions to curb currency appreciation when oil revenues are elevated. Furthermore, each marginal oil dollar spent onshore should have less of an impact on the real economy and on yields.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Oil-sensitive currencies get a bigger boost with crude ...

Premium

iPhone production cuts may weigh on Apple’s key holiday ...

Premium

In covid year, CEOs’ pay packets got fat, workers earne ...

Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Still, the U.S. oil balance has improved markedly since the last occasions when oil prices were in the $80-$100 range. That may mitigate the positive impact of oil prices on these currencies against the dollar -- although not against non-dollar rivals. On top of that, the recent run-up in oil prices has increased concerns about stagflation, and a larger risk-aversion shock would boost the dollar against all assets. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!