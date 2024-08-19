Markets
Is the Ola Electric stock ready to break out after Q1 results?
Equitymaster 4 min read 19 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Summary
- Ola Electric may have a significant market share and a huge topline, but it has not figured out how to turn those into profitability and cash flows.
Ola Electric was one of the best-performing stocks last week. After listing, the stock price rallied over 70%.
