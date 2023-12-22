Ola Electric files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹5,500 crore via IPO
Ola Electric IPO: The IPO will comprise an issue of fresh shares, while CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will sell up to 47.4 million shares, according to the draft prospectus dated December 22.
Ola Electric has filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹5,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). This will be the first IPO by a two-wheeler maker in India since the debut of Bajaj Auto in 2008.
