Ola Electric Mobility share price crashes 5% after Q2 results today; buy or sell?

Ola Electric share price was locked in a 5% lower circuit of ₹47.56 apiece on the BSE, after the company reported its Q2 results and also cut its revenue and margin guidance for the full year.

Ola Electric Mobility, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, reported a net loss of ₹418 crore in the second quarter of FY26, narrowing from a loss of ₹495 crore posted in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 declined 43% to ₹690 crore from ₹1,214 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA loss during the September quarter decreased to ₹203 crore from an EBITDA loss of ₹379 crore, YoY.

For H2FY26, the company targets total auto deliveries of approximately 100,000 units, reflecting a strategic focus on margin discipline in a hyper-competitive market.

Ola Electric trimmed its revenue and margin estimates for the full financial year 2025-2026.

For FY26, the company now expects consolidated revenue of approximately ₹3,000 - ₹3,200 crore as compared with earlier revenue guidance of ₹4,200 - ₹4,700 crore. It expects FY26 auto segment margin at around 5% as against its earlier target of above 5%.

Should you buy Ola Electric shares after Q2 results? Ola Electric delivered a mixed performance in its Q2, with narrowing of losses and declining top-line.

“The narrowing of the operating-EBITDA loss suggests improved cost discipline and a tighter operational focus. Nevertheless, the steep decline in top‐line raises significant concerns about execution, demand dynamics and competitive pressures in the EV two-wheeler segment. For a firm built on a high-growth narrative and rapid market capture, this kind of revenue contraction signals serious headwinds — be it in supply chain, pricing, channel conflict or saturation of the target market,” said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS.

He believes the narrowing losses are encouraging, as it shows the company is tuning its levers, but the drop in scale tempers optimism. Investors will now watch closely for signs of stabilisation, a return to growth and margin expansion in the upcoming quarters.

Technical Outlook Ola Electric share price has retraced back to its breakout point near ₹48.9, but the manner in which it has approached the level appears more bearish than bullish, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The pullback lacks momentum and shows signs of distribution rather than accumulation. A close below ₹48.9 will likely trigger further downside pressure, leading Ola Electric stock toward the immediate swing low zone of ₹40 – ₹41. Given the current price behavior, weak volume structure, and lack of buying strength, the probability of a downward move is higher than any meaningful recovery in the short term,” Jain said.

Ola Electric share price has fallen 10% in one month, but has gained 18% in three months. The EV stock has declined 45% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has dropped 36% in the past one year period.

At 1:00 PM, Ola Electric share price was trading 2.56% lower at ₹48.78 apiece on the BSE.