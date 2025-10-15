Ola Electric Mobility share price hits 5% upper circuit ahead of new product launch

Ola Electric share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹52.58 in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, October 15. Ola Electric Mobility's share price opened at ₹51.40 against its previous close of ₹50.08 and jumped 5 per cent to the upper price band of ₹52.58. Around 12:45 pm, the stock was locked at its upper circuit while equity benchmark Sensex was 0.66 per cent up at 82,573 at that time.

Ola Electric's new product launch Ola Electric is set to launch a new product in the energy space on October 16, via a premiere on its official social media handles.

Earlier, the product was to be launched on October 17.

"We wish to inform you that Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play electric vehicle company, will be unveiling the name of its new product in the energy space, titled 'Ola Shakti'. The launch date, earlier scheduled for October 17, 2025, has now been revised to 16 October 2025 at 10 am (IST)," said the company in an exchange filing.

Ola Electric share price trend Ola Electric share price has suffered a loss of about 39 per cent year-to-date. Over the last year, the stock has fallen 41 per cent, having hit a 52-week high of ₹102.50 on December 4 last year and a 52-week low of ₹39.58 on July 14 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has declined 7 per cent in October so far, after gaining 5 per cent in September and jumping 31 per cent in August.

