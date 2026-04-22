Ola Electric Mobility share price rallies 65% this month. Is the worst behind?

Ola Electric Mobility share: After ushering in the new financial year 2026-27, Ola Electric Mobility share price has been in a continuous bull trend. Ola Electric Mobility shares finished at ₹22.80 apiece on the NSE on the last trading session of FY26, i.e. on 30th March 2026. The stock is currently trading around ₹38.10 per share, logging over 65% rise in this month.
This rally in Ola Electric Mobility shares has sparked debate over whether the worst is behind and whether the stock is ready for a re-rating. This is because the stock had a dream run on Dalal Street after listing on 9th August 2024. However, after some time, the stock came under the bears' radar, and the stock became an ideal ‘sell on rise’ stock in the Indian stock market.
According to stock market experts, the rally in Ola Electric's share price is driven by rising EV sales and improving sentiment toward EVs. They said that Ola Electric shares are on the cusp of giving a technical breakout at ₹46 apiece and can go up to the ₹60 per share mark after this technical breakout.
Speaking on the reasons fueling Ola Electric's shares, Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice International, said, Ola Electric Mobility share price rally is driven by improving EV sales, positive updates on battery and Gigafactory developments, positive EV sector sentiment and strong investor sentiment.
“The stock has broken above its 20-, 50-, and 100-EMA levels, suggesting a potential trend reversal after a prolonged downtrend. RSI is in the overbought zone, suggesting strong momentum but also a chance of short-term consolidation. It is now approaching its 200-day EMA, which may act as a key resistance zone,” the Choice International expert added.
“If the stock sustains above ₹42, it could move towards the ₹48 to ₹52 levels. On the downside, ₹36 is immediate support, while ₹32 remains a strong stop-loss zone,” Aakash Shah of Choice International said.
Expecting the bull trend to continue further, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said Ola Electric Mobility share is currently trading around ₹38, with a fresh trendline breakout observed above the ₹30 level, indicating improving bullish momentum. In the near term, the stock is expected to move towards a target of ₹46.
The Anand Rathi expert said that a sustained breakout above ₹46 could further strengthen the uptrend, potentially leading to a channel breakout and opening up higher targets around ₹60.
"Investors may consider a 'buy on dips' strategy, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹30, while aiming for upside targets of ₹46 and ₹60 in the medium term,” said Dongre of Anand Rathi.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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