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Ola Electric Mobility share price rallies 65% this month. Is the worst behind?

Ola Electric Mobility shares have rallied from 22.80 to 38.10 per share in April 2026

Asit Manohar
Updated22 Apr 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Ola Electric Mobility share: According to experts, the stock may try to touch <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 after giving a technical breakout at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 on a closing basis.
Ola Electric Mobility share: According to experts, the stock may try to touch ₹60 after giving a technical breakout at ₹46 on a closing basis.(Photo: Mint)
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Ola Electric Mobility share: After ushering in the new financial year 2026-27, Ola Electric Mobility share price has been in a continuous bull trend. Ola Electric Mobility shares finished at 22.80 apiece on the NSE on the last trading session of FY26, i.e. on 30th March 2026. The stock is currently trading around 38.10 per share, logging over 65% rise in this month.

This rally in Ola Electric Mobility shares has sparked debate over whether the worst is behind and whether the stock is ready for a re-rating. This is because the stock had a dream run on Dalal Street after listing on 9th August 2024. However, after some time, the stock came under the bears' radar, and the stock became an ideal ‘sell on rise’ stock in the Indian stock market.

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According to stock market experts, the rally in Ola Electric's share price is driven by rising EV sales and improving sentiment toward EVs. They said that Ola Electric shares are on the cusp of giving a technical breakout at 46 apiece and can go up to the 60 per share mark after this technical breakout.

Triggers for Ola Electric Mobility share price rally

Speaking on the reasons fueling Ola Electric's shares, Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice International, said, Ola Electric Mobility share price rally is driven by improving EV sales, positive updates on battery and Gigafactory developments, positive EV sector sentiment and strong investor sentiment.

“The stock has broken above its 20-, 50-, and 100-EMA levels, suggesting a potential trend reversal after a prolonged downtrend. RSI is in the overbought zone, suggesting strong momentum but also a chance of short-term consolidation. It is now approaching its 200-day EMA, which may act as a key resistance zone,” the Choice International expert added.

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Ola Electric share price target

“If the stock sustains above 42, it could move towards the 48 to 52 levels. On the downside, 36 is immediate support, while 32 remains a strong stop-loss zone,” Aakash Shah of Choice International said.

Expecting the bull trend to continue further, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said Ola Electric Mobility share is currently trading around 38, with a fresh trendline breakout observed above the 30 level, indicating improving bullish momentum. In the near term, the stock is expected to move towards a target of 46.

The Anand Rathi expert said that a sustained breakout above 46 could further strengthen the uptrend, potentially leading to a channel breakout and opening up higher targets around 60.

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"Investors may consider a 'buy on dips' strategy, maintaining a stop-loss at 30, while aiming for upside targets of 46 and 60 in the medium term,” said Dongre of Anand Rathi.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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