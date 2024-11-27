Stock Market Today: Ola Electric Mobility share price gained up to 8% in the morning trades on Monday. The company announced launch of Gig and S1 Z range of scooters to democratize electric mobility {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Today: Ola Electric Mobility share price opened at ₹77.71 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 5% higher than the previous close of ₹73.47. Ola Electric Mobility share price thereby gained intraday highs of ₹79.33, marking gains of 8%.

New range of Scooters; Details Ola Electric Mobility in its release on 26 November said that it has Launches Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+ starting at introductory price of ₹39,999, ₹49,999, ₹59,999, and ₹64,999, respectively. The above mentioned prices are Ex-showroom.

Booking starts, Delivery by April 2025 Ola Electric Mobility also said that the reservations for both the Gig and S1 Z series are open at just ₹499 starting 26 November. Ola Electric Mobility highlighted that new range of scooters offer durable, reliable, affordable, and flexible solutions, including removable batteries, fulfilling personal and commercial use cases of rural, semi-urban, and urban customers.

Deliveries of the Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z series will begin starting April 2025, and May 2025, respectively

With the new range of products, coupled with the existing portfolio, Ola Electric said that it aims to further revolutionize access to EVs with a wide range of affordable offerings across categories, catering to a broad spectrum of customers, thereby democratising electric mobility for all.

Feature highlights The new range of our scooters also features portable batteries that can double up as an inverter using the Ola PowerPod and power home appliances allowing for more efficient use of our batteries. With Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z scooters, and our existing EV portfolio, we are strongly positioned to take India closer to #EndICEAge, said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ola Electric, in a statement

Aggarwal added that “At Ola, we are committed to taking the EV revolution to every nook and corner of the country. With the launch of the Ola Gig & S1 Z range of scooters, we will further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars".

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.