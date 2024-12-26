Stock market today: Ola Electric Mobility share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Thursday. The company has annunced expanding its network to 4000 stores having added 3200 new stores and registering a four-fold increase from the existing network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Electric Mobility in its press release on the stock Exchanges said that Ola Electric Accelerates its electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution with Record Expansion to 4,000 Stores Nationwide.

Four Fold increase in Network Ola Electric highlighted that it has opened more than 3,200 new stores co-located with service centres, making it India’s largest EV expansion at one go. Its expanded network to 4,000 stores nationwide,meant registering a four-fold increase from the existing network.

Increase in penetration beyond Tier 1 and Tier 2 Cities The Expansion by Ola Electric Mobility spans beyond metros and Tier 1 & 2 cities into smaller towns and tehsils, which helps democratising access to EVs nationwide, said Ola Electric. With these expansions the penetration of EV os expected to increase beyond Tier1 and Tier 2 towns, Ola Electric said that it has fulfilled its promise under its “SavingsWalaScooter" campaign.

Opens Priority Registrations Ola Electric Mobility further has Opened priority registrations for MoveOS 5 beta, with features such as Group Navigation, Live Location Sharing, Road Trip Mode powered by Ola Maps, among others.

Offers worth up to ₹ 25,000 on S1 portfolio Marking the massive expansion of the network, Ola Electric has rolled out attractive offers with benefits ranging up to ₹25,000 on the S1 portfolio, exclusively available on December 25, 2024. Customers can visit their nearest newly launched Ola Store and get a flat discount of up to ₹7,000 on S1 X portfolio. Besides, customers can avail additional benefits up to ₹18,000, including ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs and MoveOS benefits worth ₹6,000.

New Launches Ola Lectric also had recently announced the launch of its Gig and S1 Z scooter range, comprising Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+, available at an introductory price of ₹39,999 (ex-showroom), ₹49,999 (exshowroom), ₹59,999 (ex-showroom), and ₹64,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The new range of scooters as per Ola Electric offers durable, reliable, affordable, and flexible solutions, including removable batteries, fulfilling personal and commercial use cases of rural, semi-urban, and urban customers.

Reservations for the Gig and S1 Z series are open at just ₹499, and deliveries will begin in April 2025 and May 2025, respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.