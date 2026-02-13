Live Updates

Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: Net loss may narrow to ₹422 crore, revenue likely to drop 54% YoY

Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: The net loss of the EV maker in Q3FY26 is expected to fall to 422 crore from 564 crore in the year-ago period. However, sequentially, net loss is likely to rise from 418 crore in the September quarter.

Ankit Gohel
Updated13 Feb 2026, 12:34:20 PM IST
Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: The company’s revenue is expected to decline 54% YoY driven by lower volumes.
Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: The company's revenue is expected to decline 54% YoY driven by lower volumes.(Photo: REUTERS)

Ola Electric is expected to see narrowing of its net losses in the third quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, with a sharp fall in revenue. Here’s what to expect from Ola Electric Q3 results today:

Ola Electric Q3 Results Preview

The net loss of the EV maker in Q3FY26 is expected to fall to 422 crore from 564 crore in the year-ago period. However, sequentially, net loss is likely to rise from 418 crore in the September quarter, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The company’s revenue is expected to decline 54% YoY driven by lower volumes. Average Selling Price (ASP) is likely to grow due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.

Stay tuned to our Ola Electric Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.

13 Feb 2026, 12:34:20 PM IST

Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: Net loss may narrow, revenue seen down

Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: Ola Electric is expected to see narrowing of its net losses in the third quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, with a sharp fall in revenue. At the operating level, EBITDA loss is also estimated to fall.

13 Feb 2026, 12:26:37 PM IST

Ola Electric MobilityQ3 Results
