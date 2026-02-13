Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: Net loss may narrow to ₹422 crore, revenue likely to drop 54% YoY

Ola Electric Q3 Results LIVE: Ola Electric Mobility, the electric two-wheeler maker, will report its Q3 results today. Ola Electric share price was trading over a percent higher ahead of the earnings today.

Ola Electric is expected to see narrowing of its net losses in the third quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, with a sharp fall in revenue. Here’s what to expect from Ola Electric Q3 results today:

Ola Electric Q3 Results Preview

The net loss of the EV maker in Q3FY26 is expected to fall to ₹422 crore from ₹564 crore in the year-ago period. However, sequentially, net loss is likely to rise from ₹418 crore in the September quarter, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The company’s revenue is expected to decline 54% YoY driven by lower volumes. Average Selling Price (ASP) is likely to grow due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.

