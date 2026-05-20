Ola Electric Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: EV maker’s net loss likely to narrow to ₹395 crore, revenue may drop 45% YoY

Ola Electric Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Ola Electric Mobility, the electric two-wheeler maker, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Ola Electric Mobility is scheduled to meet today to approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26.
Earlier, Ola Electric Q4 results were scheduled to be announced on May 18, but the board meeting was rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Ola Electric Mobility is estimated to report a sharp drop in its March quarter revenue due to fall in sales volumes, while its net loss is expected to narrow on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The company’s net loss is expected to narrow to around ₹395 crore from ₹870 crore in the year-ago period, according to analysts estimates. The company had posted a net loss of ₹482 crore in the December quarter.
Revenue in Q4FY26 is expected to fall 45% to ₹336 crore from ₹611 crore, YoY, driven by over 56% YoY decline in volumes.
Volumes during the quarter ended March are estimated to decline 56.15% YoY to 22,528 units from 51,375 units.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects Ola Electric to reduce its EBITDA loss to ₹224.3 crore in Q4FY26 from an EBITDA loss of ₹695 crore in Q4FY25, driven by lower provisions, cost control measures, and higher mix of Gen-3 platform partly offset by negative operating leverage.
Ola Electric share price traded over a percent higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates of Ola Electric Mobility Q4 results 2026.
Revenue in Q4FY26 is expected to fall 45% to ₹336 crore from ₹611 crore, YoY, driven by over 56% YoY decline in volumes.
Post the strong pullback of nearly 80% from the lows of ₹22.5 on March 30 to April 10, Ola Electric stock price has been consolidating within the ₹42 – ₹33.5 range.
The 20-day EMA has been acting as a dynamic support zone, with the stock repeatedly taking support near these levels. The RSI is currently hovering around the 60 mark. During this consolidation period, the RSI touched a high of 58.73 but failed to sustain above 60, indicating limited momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD line continues to remain below the zero line, suggesting that momentum is still lacking for a stronger upside move, said Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
A decisive breakout on either side of the ₹42 – ₹33.5 range is likely to provide further directional cues, he added.
Ola Electric share price rallied over 3% ahead of Q4 results today. The stock jumped as much as 3.47% to ₹37.86 apiece on the BSE.
Ola Electric is estimated to report a sharp drop in its March quarter revenue due to fall in sales volumes, while its net loss is expected to narrow on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
Ola Electric Q4 results were scheduled to be announced on May 18, but the board meeting was rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Ola Electric Mobility, the electric two-wheeler maker, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Ola Electric Mobility is scheduled to meet today to approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26.