Ola Electric Q4 Results: From narrowing net loss to margin outlook - Key takeaways from EV maker’s earnings

Ola Electric announced on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter loss was smaller as the electric scooter maker focused on cost-cutting amid growing competition in India's fast-growing electric two-wheeler sector.

The EV company disclosed its Q4 results just a few minutes before market close, shares of Ola Electric Mobility ended nearly 1% higher at ₹36.94 apiece on the BSE.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the EV stock has entered a consolidation phase after rallying from a swing low of ₹22 to a recent high of ₹42. He noted that the stock has been trading within a range over the past month, with resistance placed near ₹42, which coincides with the 200-day simple moving average (200 DSMA).

On the downside, the ₹33 zone remains a key support area as it aligns with the 50 EMA and the 50% retracement of the recent rally. According to Bhosale, the next meaningful momentum move is likely only after a decisive breakout beyond the ₹33– ₹44 range. Until then, the stock may continue to trade in a range-bound consolidation.

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Key takeaways from Ola Electric’s Q4 Results Net loss narrows sharply Pure-play electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric Mobility reported a consolidated net loss of ₹500 crore for the March quarter, narrowing 42.5% from ₹870 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The loss attributable to the owners of the company declined amid continued cost-rationalisation efforts.

Revenue falls Revenue from operations stood at ₹265 crore in Q4FY26, down 57% year-on-year from ₹611 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

EBITDA loss improves The company posted an EBITDA loss of ₹281 crore during the quarter under review, compared with a loss of ₹630 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting operational improvements and tighter cost controls.

Gross margin expands Consolidated gross margin improved significantly to 38.5% in Q4FY26, compared with 34.3% in Q3FY26 and 13.7% in Q4FY25.

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Positive operating cash flow milestone The company highlighted that Q4FY26 marked its first quarter of positive operating cash flow despite being a relatively lower-volume quarter.

During this quarter, consolidated cash flow from operations amounted to ₹91 crore, supported by production-linked incentive (PLI) inflows, enhanced gross margins, reduced operating expenses, and more efficient working capital management. Consolidated free cash flow improved, rising to negative ₹131 crore.

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Auto business generates strong cash flow Ola's auto division recorded operational cash flow of ₹213 crore and free cash flow of ₹173 crore in Q4FY26, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.

At the same time, the cell manufacturing sector remained in an investment phase as the company advanced its Gigafactory operations and prepared for the upcoming launch of cell and energy storage products.

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Focus on cost rationalisation The company said FY26 was marked by significant cost rationalisation and stricter operating discipline. Consolidated operating expenses, including lease rentals, declined sharply to ₹428 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹844 crore in the year-ago period.

According to Ola, the reduction in costs was driven by network rationalisation, tighter control over sales and service expenses, lower fixed overheads and improved operating governance.

Gross margins outlook Ola Electric Mobility said its Q4FY26 gross margin profile remains among the strongest in the two-wheeler industry, outperforming several established internal combustion engine (ICE) players. However, the company cautioned that margins may moderate in Q1 and Q2FY27 due to commodity inflation and pricing actions aimed at driving growth amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Despite the near-term pressure, Ola said it has adequate margin buffers to remain aggressive on pricing and customer offerings while maintaining healthy unit economics.

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Outlook According to current trends, the company anticipates Q1FY27 orders to range from 40,000 to 45,000 units, almost double the Q4FY26 figures.

As sales increase, the company expects its automotive division to approach adjusted operating EBITDA and achieve positive free cash flow in FY27. It noted that this shift will be facilitated by robust gross margins, further cuts in operating expenses over the upcoming quarters, meticulous working capital management, increased supplier and factory output, and improved use of the current gross block.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.