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Ola Electric rights issue at ₹27: 26% discount to market price; check record date, key dates and details

Ola Electric has set a rights issue price at 27 per share, a 26% discount, allowing shareholders to increase their holdings. The issue, up to 1,000 crore, includes 37 million shares and opens October 22, 2026, closing October 30, 2026.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Oct 2026, 09:22 PM IST
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Ola Electric rights issue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27: 26% discount to market price; check record date, key dates and details
Ola Electric rights issue at ₹27: 26% discount to market price; check record date, key dates and details(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Ola Electric Mobility, in its post-market-hours filing on Wednesday, said its board has fixed the issue price for the proposed rights issue at 27 per equity share, including a premium of 17 per rights equity share. This represents a 26% discount to the stock’s Wednesday closing price of 36.32, with the amount payable in two calls.

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“The board of Ola Electric has approved a rights issue of up to 1,000 crore at 27 per share, payable in two calls. The issue price has been fixed by the board at about 26% below the current market price, giving all existing shareholders an opportunity to add to their holdings at a substantial discount,” the company said in its filing on Wednesday.

The company said it will issue 37,02,72,665 partly paid-up equity shares with a face value of 10 each, aggregating to 999.74 crore, assuming full subscription and payment of all call monies.

Also Read | Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal pledges shares for ₹1,000 cr rights issue
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How will the 27 rights issue price be paid?

The rights issue price of 27 per share will be payable in two calls. On application, eligible shareholders will have to pay 16.20 per share, comprising 6 towards the face value and 10.20 towards the premium. This represents 60% of the total issue price.

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The first and final call will require an additional payment of 10.80 per share, comprising 4 towards the face value and 6.80 towards the premium, representing the remaining 40% of the issue price, the filing showed.

The company further said that the board has retained the right to change the payment schedule, including the timing of the first and final call, depending on business requirements and other commercial considerations, subject to applicable laws.

Meanwhile, the record date for the rights issue has been fixed as October 13, 2026. This date will determine the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the rights entitlement.

When will the Ola Electric rights issue open and close?

The rights issue will open on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Friday, October 30, 2026. The last date for trading of rights entitlements on the stock exchanges will be Monday, October 26, 2026.

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Eligible shareholders who wish to renounce their rights entitlements through an off-market transfer will need to ensure that the transfer is completed in time for the entitlements to be credited to the demat accounts of the renounces on or before the rights issue closing date.

The board or the Rights Issue Committee will have the right to extend the issue period from time to time, subject to the issue period not exceeding 30 days from the issue opening date, including the opening date.

Under the rights issue, eligible shareholders will be entitled to receive two rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held by them as of the record date, October 13, 2026.

Also Read | Why Ola Electric’s ₹1,500 crore fundraise fails to enthuse investors
Also Read | Ola Electric spent ₹229 crore as three-wheeler launch slips

How will Ola Electric’s equity share count change?

Ola Electric had 4,62,84,08,313 outstanding equity shares prior to the rights issue. Assuming full subscription and payment of all call monies, the number of outstanding equity shares will rise to 4,99,86,80,978 after the rights issue.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Rights IssuesOla Electric Mobility
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