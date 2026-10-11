Ola Electric ₹1k cr rights issue: Check dates, per share price, face value, premium, record date, ratio - Details

Ola Electric ₹1,000 crore right issue: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility will remain in focus in the coming week ahead of the record date for its right issue. The EV maker has fixed Tuesday as the crucial date to determine eligibility of shareholders.

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Ola Electric Mobility share price closed nearly 1.83% higher during Friday’s trading session after seeing steep decline in the previous trading session.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue The Bhavish Agarwal-led EV manufacturer had approved the offer and issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding ₹1,000 crores by way of a rights issue.

The rights issue will be carried out in accordance with Companies Act, 2013, as amended and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue size, price, premium The company’s board has approved 37,02,72,665 rights equity shares each for an amount aggregating to ₹9,99,73,61,955 (approximately ₹1,000 crore). The company has fixed rights issue price at ₹27 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The issue will also include a premium of ₹17 per equity shares.

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Ola Electric rights issue record date The firm has fixed Tuesday, October 13, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issu. Which makes Monday, October 12, as the last date for investors to purchase the stock to qualify for the corporate action.

Key dates to note The rights issue will open on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and is likely to remain open for nearly a week. The corporate action will close for investors on Friday, Oct 30, 2026

Prior to the rights issue, company’s outstanding shares stood at 4,62,84,08,313, which will increase to 4,99,86,80,978 equity shares post the corporate action, if the issue is fully subscribed in the duration.

Rights ratio As per the BSE filing, rights issue ratio is “2 Rights Equity Share for every 25 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the record date, i.e. October 13, 2026”. It means that the company will offer eligible investors to buy 2 additional shares for every 25 shares they already own.

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Ola Electric stock returns Ola Electric Mobility stock closed 1.83% higher at ₹35.13 per share on BSE on Friday, October 9. The EV stock has declined 13% in three months, 30% in one year, and 63% in two years.