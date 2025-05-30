Ola Electric share price crashes 10% to below ₹50 mark after Q4 results. How to trade the EV stock now?

Ola Electric share price: The stock of two-wheeler EV manufacturer Ola Electric tumbled as much as 9.7% in intraday deals to slip below the ₹50 mark following widening of losses in the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, Ola Electric shares could tumble to as low as ₹30 apiece, signalling a 43% decline from the last closing price. Kotak has downgraded Ola Electric stock to ‘Sell’, expecting continued EBITDA losses due to rising competition and weakening brand equity.

Ola Electric’s future hinges on scaling up volumes and a successful motorcycle foray, which faces executive and credibility challenges, the brokerage added.

It expects profitability to improve from FY2026E, driven by cost-cutting initiatives, a shift toward the Gen-3 platform (lower BOM) and the reversal of a few one-offs (warranty cost).

“However, volume offtake continues below expectations, which remains a cause of concern. The company needs to scale up its volume to avoid a looming cash crunch,” it added.

Ola Electric share price opened at ₹48.36 apiece, compared with the last closing price of ₹53.24. It then tumbled to ₹48.07, falling 9.7% below its last close. Today's stock price crash in Ola puts its close to its 52-week low level of ₹45.55.

Ola Etecric shares: Tech view Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said Ola is forming lower highs and lower lows on the weekly charts, maintaining its bearish structure. To reverse the trend, the stock needs to breach and sustain above ₹75, which appears unlikely in the current scenario, said Jain.

“Weak quarterly results have further intensified selling pressure. Given the prevailing weakness, a downside extension toward the support zone of ₹24 remains a high-probability target for medium-term traders, unless significant positive triggers emerge,” he added.

Ola Electric Q4 loss widens On the back of a slowdown in sales, Ola Electric said its net loss in the fourth quarter of FY25 more than doubled to ₹870 crore, as against ₹416 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations in the reporting period declined 62% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹611 crore.

The consolidated segment EBITDA loss for the March 2025 quarter was at ₹658 crore, a multifold rise over the EBITDA loss of ₹269 crore posted in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin was down 101.4%.

In Q4 FY25, Ola delivered 51,375 units, marking a 55% drop compared to 1,15,386 units in Q4 FY24.

Since its stock market debut in August 2024, the company has faced declining sales, mounting regulatory challenges, and stiff competition from established two-wheeler manufacturers. Ola has yet to turn a profit.