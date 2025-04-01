Ola Electric share price edges higher after March 2025 business update. Details here

Stock market today: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility rose nearly 2% on Tuesday, April 1, following the release of the March sales numbers and update on the registration backlog that the company is grappling with.

In an exchange filing shared today, the company said, "Ola Electric registered 23,430 units in March 2025 (as per the VAHAN portal), reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets."

However, the figure is lower than 25,000 units registered in February 2025 and significantly below the 50,000-unit monthly target that company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal pegged for Ola to turn EBITDA breakeven.

Advertisement

Additionally, the company informed that it registered 3,44,005 units in FY25 with a market share of 30%, maintaining its leadership position in the E-2W industry.

Ola's registration backlog The confidence in the stock stems from the promising update on the clearance of the February backlog. The company said the shift to in-house vehicle registrations in February led to temporary disruptions. While the transition continues, daily registration volumes and backlog clearance are steadily improving, Ola said in a filing.

"We have nearly cleared the February backlog and expect to complete the remaining February–March registrations in April 2025. To support this, we’re scaling up our registration operations and actively coordinating with all external stakeholders," it added.

In another update, the company said it has also begun deliveries of its Gen 3 portfolio in March 2025 amid strong customer response, with demand surpassing expectations. "As a result, we ramped up the production of our Gen 3 portfolio in March and will continue ramping it up further in April for faster deliveries and better customer experience," Ola said.

Advertisement

Ola share price trend Following the March 2025 business update, Ola Electric's share price gained 2% in intraday deals today. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer's shares opened at ₹53.72, as against its previous close of ₹52.97, and extended gains to the day's high of ₹54.04.

Despite these gains, the company's stock is 66% below its record high level of ₹157.53. Meanwhile, the stock is also trading 28% below its IPO price of ₹76. In 2025 alone, the Ola Electric stock has lost 37.99%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.