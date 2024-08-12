Ola Electric share price extends listing day gains, stock up 15% amid strong buying

  • Ola Electric shares surged 15% on Monday, following a 20% rise on Friday due to high investor demand. The company is the largest e-scooter manufacturer in India.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Trade Now
Ola Electric share price extend listing day gains, stock up 15%
Ola Electric share price extend listing day gains, stock up 15%

Ola Electric share price surged 15% on Monday's session continuing its upward trend from Friday. Ola Electric Mobility share priceincreased on Friday due to high investor demand and the nation's expanding use of electric cars. The largest e-scooter manufacturer in India ended 20% over the maximum permitted price of Rs91.20, which was more than the Rs76 per share initial public offering price.

Ola Electricshare priceon Friday debuted at 75.99, a 0.01% down from the issue priceon theBSE. The stock recovered rapidly, rising 19.97% to 91.18, the upper circuit limit. The company's shares were listed on the NSE at the issue price of 76. Afterwards, the stock made a stunning 20% return, rising to 91.20, its upper circuit limit.

Also Read | Ola Electric bears responsibility for being custodians of public money: CEO

"Despite receiving demand well below street expectation, Ola Electric share price listed on a flat rate, the fear of discounted listing was out of woods and huge buying was seen post listing. The long term story is intact and markets are focusing on news that Ola Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 15. Considering all the factors, we advise only risk taking investors to continue to hold with a minimum holding period of 2-3 years and recommend to accumulate on every dip to be part of long term journey," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.

On the last day of bidding on Tuesday, Ola Electric Mobility's 6,145-crore initial public offer drew 4.27 times as many subscriptions. Subscriptions for the issue were accepted from August 2 through August 6. The price band for the initial share sale was 72–76 per share.

An offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8,49,41,997 equity shares and a fresh issue of up to 5,500 crore were included in the initial public offering (IPO) by the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Also Read | Ola Electric Share Price Live: Stock rallies 19% on listing day; Buy or hold?

From the proceeds of its 5,500-crore public offering, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd intends to use 1,227.6 crore to expand the capacity of its cell manufacturing facility from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh. From the fresh fund, the business plans to use 1,600 crore for product development and research, 800 crore for debt repayment, and 350 crore for organic growth efforts.

According to company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), internal accruals and long-term borrowings made available by its subsidiary Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd (OCT) would finance Phases 1 (a) and 1 (b) of the establishment and expansion of the Ola Gigafactory in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

 An exchange filing stated that Ola Electric Mobility's board meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

 

Also Read | Ola Electric share price jumps 19% after flat debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsOla Electric share price extends listing day gains, stock up 15% amid strong buying

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

670.40
10:10 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-24.7 (-3.55%)

Tata Power

413.40
10:10 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-4.4 (-1.05%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.35
10:10 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-0.25 (-0.08%)

Ashok Leyland

252.65
10:10 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-0.5 (-0.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Voltas

1,534.50
10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
104.25 (7.29%)

Aavas Financiers

1,739.50
10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
94.35 (5.74%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

546.85
10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
28.7 (5.54%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

307.65
10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
15.35 (5.25%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,196.00-348.00
    Chennai
    71,962.00209.00
    Delhi
    71,683.00278.00
    Kolkata
    71,753.00627.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue