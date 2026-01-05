Ola Electric share price extends rally to third session, surges over 8%. Is ₹50 the next stop?

Ola Electric's share price surged 8.3% to 44.3, its highest level in eight weeks, driven by improved market share in December. The EV maker's market share rose to 9.3%, with significant gains in key states, signalling increased demand and recovery efforts.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated5 Jan 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Technical experts suggest that the ongoing rally in Ola Electric’s share price could lift it toward the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 mark, its highest level since early November.
Technical experts suggest that the ongoing rally in Ola Electric’s share price could lift it toward the ₹50 mark, its highest level since early November.(PTI)

Keeping its bull run intact for the third straight session on Monday, January 5, Ola Electric share price jumped another 8.3% to the day’s high of 44.3 apiece, marking its highest level in eight weeks, as investor sentiment toward the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company improved following its market share gains in December.

The recent rally has also pushed Ola Electric’s share price to recover 44% from December 18 lows and deliver a 20% jump in the first three trading sessions of 2026, including today.

Ola shares: Technical view

Technical experts suggest that the ongoing rally in Ola Electric’s share price could lift it toward the 50 mark, its highest level since early November.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, "Ola Electric on the monthly chart has swept its prior all-time low of 39.6, formed in July 2025, with a clear expansion in volume. This move signals capitulation, where exhausted bulls have been forced out, often a precursor to a technical rebound. The sharp recovery from the lows suggests a classic trap for fresh shorts and early long participation on lower timeframes."

Jain noted that the structure remains weak on higher timeframes, but mean reversion is now in play. As long as the stock sustains above 39.6, he expects the bounce to extend toward the declining 10-month moving average near 49.5.

"This remains a counter-trend move rather than a reversal. Any failure back below 39.6 would invalidate the bounce thesis and reopen downside risk," he further noted.

OLA gains market share in December

The Bengaluru-based EV maker, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, said it had improved its market share in the electric two-wheeler segment to 9.3% month-on-month in December, registering 9,020 units (as per VAHAN data). In November 2025, its market share stood at 7.2%.

Also Read | Ola Electric share price jumps over 3% after receipt of this government approval

In addition, the company’s market share in the second half of December 2025 (per VAHAN data) further increased to nearly 12%, indicating a clear uptick in demand and market share gains.

Driven by these gains and higher demand in December, Ola Electric said it has reclaimed its position among the top three EV players in nearly a dozen states, including key markets such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

The company also stated that it has deployed a 250-member rapid response team of technicians in high-backlog regions to improve resolution timelines and clear pending service issues.

Also Read | Ola Electric share price jumps 5% after a ₹366.78 crore PLI boost

Alongside service recovery, Ola Electric commenced deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh scooters in November 2025. Additionally, it received government certification for its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered Roadster X+ Motorcycle in December 2025.

Ola Electric shares still 48% below 1-year peak

Although Ola Electric shares have staged a solid comeback recently, they are still trading at a steep discount of 48% from their one-year peak of 83 apiece.

The stock ended 2025 with a sharp 58% decline, marking the biggest fall among new-age tech stocks. From its post-listing high of 157.40, the stock remains down 73% and trades 43% below its issue price of 76 apiece.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsOla Electric share price extends rally to third session, surges over 8%. Is ₹50 the next stop?
