Ola Electric share price falls 2% as QIP issue priced at a discount. Do you own?

Ola Electric Mobility share price fell as much as 1.80% to ₹38.82 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a discount.

Ola Electric share price opened at ₹38.40 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹39.53 on BSE.

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Ola Electric QIP details Electric two-wheeler manufacturer on Monday, June 1, launched its QIP of equity shares after securing the necessary approvals from both its board and shareholders, marking a new phase in its capital-raising efforts.

In an exchange filing, the company said its Fund Raising Committee approved the opening of the QIP following the approval from the board of directors at its meeting on October 25, 2025, as well as a special resolution passed by shareholders via postal ballot on November 27, 2025.

The committee also fixed the floor price for the issue at ₹37.74 per equity share, a 4.74% discount to Monday's closing price.

"The Fund Raising Committee also approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated June 1, 2026, and the application form to be sent to eligible qualified institutional buyers, inviting bids and for the purpose of receiving filled application forms along with application amounts for subscription of equity shares in connection with the issue,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Ola Electric also stated that, pursuant to shareholder approval obtained through a special resolution passed on November 27, 2025, it may, at its discretion, offer a discount of up to 5% on the issue floor price.

The company further noted that the final issue price will be decided in consultation with the book-running lead managers overseeing the issue.

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Ola Electric share price trend The share price trend of Ola Electric stock has remained volatile amid weak market sentiment. The stock has gained over 4% in a week and 7% in a month.

Furthermore, Ola Electric shares have delivered 62.48% returns in three months. However, it has fallen 2.21% in six months. The stock has given negative returns of 27% in the last one year.