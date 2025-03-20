Ola Electric share price declined 4% on Thursday on reports of regulatory scrutiny of discrepancies in EV scooter registrations. Ola Electric shares declined as much as 4.05% to ₹51.64 apiece on the BSE.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has reportedly sought clarification from Ola Electric Mobility regarding discrepancies between the company’s reported sales figures and actual vehicle registrations.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the Maharashtra Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities conducted inspections at multiple Ola showrooms.

Media reports indicate that while Ola Electric Mobility claimed to have sold 25,000 vehicles in the previous month, data from the Vahan portal shows only 8,600 vehicle registrations.

This discrepancy follows recent regulatory scrutiny faced by Ola Electric, with transport authorities across multiple states taking action due to the absence of valid trade certificates. These actions have included raids, showroom closures, vehicle seizures, and the issuance of show-cause notices.

Additionally, reports suggest that the Maharashtra Transport Department has initiated proceedings against Ola Electric Mobility for alleged violations related to trade certificates.

Ola Electric Stock Price Trend Ola Electric shares have declined 14% in one month and more than 54% in the past six months. The EV stock is down 40% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Ola Electric shares are trading significantly lower than their listing price. In August 2025, Ola Electric Mobility shares made a flat stock market debut as the stock was listed at par with its issue price.

Ola Electric share price was listed at ₹76 apiece on NSE as against its issue price of ₹76 apiece. On BSE, Ola Electric shares were listed with a discount of 0.01% at ₹75.99 apiece.

After the listing, Ola Electric Mobility share price gained momentum and the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹157.53 apiece on August 20, 2024. However, it succumbed to selling pressure since then and recently touched a 52-week low of ₹46.32 apiece on March 18, 2025.

At 11:10 AM, Ola Electric shares were trading 3.40% lower at ₹51.99 apiece on the BSE.