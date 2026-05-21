Ola Electric share price falls 6% after Q4 results. Should you buy or sell?

Ola Electric Mobility's share price plunged 5.65% on the NSE in Thursday's trading session, even as the company posted narrower net losses during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Ola share price opened at ₹35.63 apiece today compared to the previous close of ₹36.96 on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹34.83 on NSE today.

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On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Ola Electric share price is down over 6%, while it has lost 31% in a year.

Ola Electric Q4 results 2026 The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹500 crore for the March quarter. Its loss stood at ₹870 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations dropped sharply by 57% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹265 crore, compared to ₹611 crore in the same quarter last year.

The electric two-wheeler maker also posted an EBITDA loss of ₹281 crore, improving from ₹630 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, consolidated gross margins rose significantly to 38.5% in Q4FY26, up from 34.3% in Q3FY26 and 13.7% in Q4FY25, which the company said reflects a strong industry-leading margin profile.

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However, Ola Electric warned that gross margins may weaken in the first two quarters of FY27 due to rising commodity prices and pricing measures aimed at boosting growth amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Ola Electric reported its first-ever operating cash flow-positive quarter in Q4 FY26, at ₹91 crore. PLI incentives, healthier gross margins, reduced operating expenses, and better working capital management drove the improvement. Consolidated free cash flow (FCF) also improved to - ₹131 crore.

The company’s Auto business generated a CFO of ₹213 crore and an FCF of ₹173 crore during the quarter. Meanwhile, the cell business continued to remain in its planned investment phase as Ola Electric accelerates the expansion of its Gigafactory and gears up for the next stage of cell and energy storage product development.

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“FY26 was a reset year for Ola Electric. We strengthened the fundamentals of the business across service, product quality, gross margins, operating costs, cash discipline, sales productivity, and cell manufacturing. Q4 showed the reset working: gross margin reached 38.5%, operating cash flow turned positive for the first time, service materially stabilised, and sales recovery began. We enter FY27 with a stronger operating foundation, a sharper cost structure, and our cell platform moving from validation to scale across mobility and energy storage," Ola Electric's spokesperson said.

Ola Electric share price: Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Emkay Global has maintained its ‘sell’ rating on Ola Electric stock, even though it increased the target price by 25% to ₹25 from ₹20.

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“We increase FY27E volume by ~10%, given the strong momentum in the underlying E-2W industry and, accordingly, raise our SoTP-based TP by 25% to Rs25 from Rs20 at 3.5x EV/S for the Auto business. We prefer to play the E2W theme with Ather and TVSL,” the firm said in a note.

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On the technical outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Ola Electric is trading in a tight consolidation range on the daily charts after witnessing a sharp recovery from lower levels.

“The narrowing price action, combined with declining volatility and steady volume behaviour, suggests strong absorption and often precedes a directional expansion move. Higher timeframe structures on both weekly and monthly charts continue to improve, indicating the possibility of sustained follow-through on the upside. The stock appears to be building a strong base rather than showing exhaustion. A decisive breakout above 37.7 would confirm fresh momentum and likely trigger an upmove toward the 42 zone in the near term. Sustaining above the breakout level will be critical to maintain bullish continuation,” Jain said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.