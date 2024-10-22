Ola Electric share price jumps 4% after resolving 99.1% complaints from CCPA

  • Ola Electric stock price has fallen over 25% in one month. The company made a flat stock market debut in August 2024. Ola Electric shares were listed at 76 apiece on the NSE, at par with its issue price.

Ankit Gohel
Published22 Oct 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Ola Electric said it resolved approximately 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from the CCPA.
Ola Electric said it resolved approximately 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from the CCPA.(Photo: REUTERS)

Ola Electric Mobility share price today jumped over 4% in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it resolved most of the complaints received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). Ola Electric shares spiked as much as 4.45% to a high of 85.30 apiece on the BSE.

The electric two-wheeler maker said it resolved approximately 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from the CCPA.

“We wish to reiterate that Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints raised with respect to our vehicles. In fact, we wish to emphasize that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1% of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism,” Ola Electric Mobility said in a regulatory filing on October 21.

Also Read | City Union Bank shares rise 13% on strong performance in Q2

The company’s statement comes in response to a show-cause notice issued to it by CCPA on October 7 for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

The authority provided a timeline of 15 days to the company to respond to the show cause notice. The deadline was set on October 22.

Bhavish Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra

In a separate development, the ongoing social media war of words between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra remains heated. Kamra has now once again mocked the company, this time for allegedly “hiring bouncers” at its service centres.

Kamra charged at Bhavish Aggarwal after a post on Ola “hiring bouncers” emerged on social media. Last week, Kamra mocked Ola’s lack of transparency regarding customer complaints. Earlier, the comedian had criticized Aggarwal on social media, highlighting the company’s failure to address increasing customer grievances and unresolved refund issues.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra slams Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over EV scooters again

Ola Electric Stock Price

Ola Electric stock price has fallen over 25% in one month. The company made a flat stock market debut in August 2024. Ola Electric shares were listed at 76 apiece on the NSE, at par with its issue price. The stock touched a high of 157.40 apiece on 20 August 2024. However, Ola Electric shares came under selling pressure from its highs.

Since its listing, Ola Electric shares are up over 12%. 

At 10:40 am, Ola Electric shares were trading 0.94% higher at 82.43 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:41 AM IST
