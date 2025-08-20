Ola Electric share price jumps 8%, up 17% in 2 trading sessions. Do you own it?

Ola Electric's share price surged 8%, extending gains to second day amid the company's bid to capture market share. The company is introducing new models, including the S1 Pro Sport and Diamondhead motorcycle, emphasising vertical integration and supply chain independence.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published20 Aug 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Ola Electric share price gained 8% during the morning trade on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to the second straight session. During the two-day rally, Ola Electric share price has gained a whopping 17%.

On Tuesday, Ola Electric share price had risen almost 8.5% after founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal revealed a bold strategy to reclaim market share and increase profitability in India's competitive electric two-wheeler sector. The momentum extended to trade today as well.

Ola Electric vision highlights a series of new product launches

As per the vision released by Ola Electric Mobility, the new S1 Pro Sport sports scooter features 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell. It starts at 149,999 and will be delivered in January 2026.

The 4680 Bharat Cell is fitted into automobiles starting with the S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, priced at 169,999 and 189,999, respectively. Both goods are available with an additional 10,000 savings, and the deliveries begin this Navratri.

Ola is also introducing India's first indigenously built ferrite motor, which eliminates the need for rare-earth magnets and ensures supply chain independence. Starting in Q3 FY26, it will be gradually installed in its vehicle, the company said.

In yet another futuristic product, Ola Electric has showcased the prototype of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle at its event.

"The Diamondhead is more than engineering, more than innovation. It is a step towards singularity - where man and machine merge, to reach a level neither could achieve alone," Aggarwal wrote on X, without getting into specifics about the product.

The business has announced a modular Gen 4 platform to enable the next generation of its two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler products

He teased that they were targeting the launch of Diamondhead in 2027 at under 5 lakh per unit.

Ola Electric Mobility targets market share

According to Aggarwal, Ola Electric aims to achieve a 25-30% market share in India's two-wheeler EV segment through vertical integration, technical upgrades, and product expansion.

“Our target market share for two-wheeler EVs is about 25–30 percent with very high margins, so we believe we are on the trajectory again,” he said, speaking to a news channel. “Ola’s mojo is still there.”

