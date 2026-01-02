Ola Electric share price jumps 9% to 4-week high as December market share rises; up 30% in 10 sessions

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility extended its rally to the second consecutive session on Friday, January 02, surging 9% to the day's high of ₹40.77 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company’s December sales performance.

Today's rally also pushed the Ola Electric share price to a one-month high, extending the recovery that began in mid-December and resulting in a rise of 30.5% in 10 trading sessions.

In its filing to the exchanges on Thursday, the company announced that it had improved its market share in the electric two-wheeler market to 9.3% MoM in December, registering 9,020 units (as per VAHAN data). In November 2025, its market share stood at 7.2%.

In addition to this, the company’s market share in the second half of December 2025 (as per VAHAN data) further increased to nearly 12%, indicating a clear uptick in demand and market share gains.

Driven by market share gains and higher demand in December 2025, the company said it has reclaimed its position among the top three EV players in nearly a dozen states, including key EV markets such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

Further, the company informed that Hyperservice, offering same-day service for most issues, was launched to strengthen its service backbone after encountering bottlenecks amid rapid scale-up.

As per the company, the program delivers significant improvement in service resolution speed, with 77% of service requests completed on the same day in December 2025.

Alongside service recovery, Ola Electric said it commenced deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh scooters in November 2025. Additionally, the company received government certification for its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered Roadster X+ Motorcycle in December 2025.

The company’s energy business is also set to scale, with Ola Shakti (BESS) deliveries expected to begin in the coming months, as per the regulatory filing.

Ola Electric ends 2025 with steep 58% decline despite late recovery Although Ola Electric began its recovery late in the year, it closed 2025 with a crash of 58%, marking the biggest fall among new-age tech stocks. From the one-year high of ₹71.25, the stock has corrected 44%, and from its post-listing high of ₹157.40 apiece, it is down by 74.5%.

