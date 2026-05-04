Ola Electric share price jumps over 3% as April registrations climb 20% MoM

Ola Electric Mobility shares rose over 3% on Monday, 4 May, after the company reported strong month-on-month growth for April 2026.
According to VAHAN data, registrations increased to 12,166 units in April from 10,133 units in March, indicating a steady pickup in demand.
This indicates a 20% increase month-on-month, continuing the recovery trend observed in March, according to a statement from Ola Electric.
The company's results were notable in a month when the general electric two-wheeler market declined by more than 22% month-on-month, it mentioned.
Ola Electric was the sole major EV two-wheeler brand to register growth month-on-month in April, demonstrating enhanced consumer confidence, stabilising operations, and sustained demand for its growing EV lineup, the company stated.
Ola Electric Mobility announced in an exchange filing on Friday that its performance in April was notable compared to a struggling industry, as the overall electric two-wheeler sector fell by more than 22% month-on-month. The company noted that it was the sole major player in the EV two-wheeler market to experience growth during the month, underscoring increasing customer confidence, operational stabilisation, and ongoing demand for its expanding product range.
Following a robust recovery in March, Ola Electric reported that April maintained the positive trend, with a 20% month-on-month increase in registrations despite a significant industry downturn. The company credited this success to enhanced execution and stable operations. It also noted that the commercial launch of its locally developed 4680 Bharat Cells has led to improved cost efficiencies, with these advantages being passed on to consumers. Ola emphasised its commitment to sustaining this growth and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in India.
The rise in registrations coincides with persistently high crude oil prices, currently around $111.57 per barrel, up $1.17, or 1.06%, from the previous close.
Ola Electric share price today opened at ₹37.28 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹37.80 per share, and an intraday low of ₹37.01 per share.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock opened on a positive note but lacked follow-up buying.
He noted that the stock was in focus throughout April, rallying sharply from around ₹22 to the current ₹37 levels. The price has moved above the 20-day EMA and appears to be forming a base near ₹34. As long as this level holds, further upside traction cannot be ruled out.
On the flip side, the 200-day SMA and the recent high around ₹42 are seen as immediate resistance levels.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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