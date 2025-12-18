Ola Electric share price slumps 4% to fresh low as promoter Bhavish Aggarwal sells stake, down 59% from IPO price.

Ola Electric Mobility share price continued to decline, falling nearly 4.29% to ₹31.49 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after promoter Bhavish Aggarwal sold additional stakes worth ₹142 crore on Wednesday.

Ola Electric shares have fallen nearly 12% in last five sessions and over 24% in a month. Looking at the share price trend, Ola Electric stock is down 59% from the IPO price band of ₹76.

Ola Electric promoter Bhavish Aggarwal sells additional stake Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and promoter of Ola Electric Mobility, offloaded another 4.2 crore shares on Wednesday, December 17, after selling 2.6 crore shares a day earlier.

The company had previously clarified that these sales were intended to completely repay a ₹260 crore loan at the promoter level. Together, the two transactions completed so far amount to a total value of ₹234 crore.

Ola Electric said on Tuesday that the share sale was a one-time and limited monetisation of the founder’s personal holding, undertaken solely to fully repay the loan. Following the completion of these transactions, all 3.93% of the previously pledged shares will be released, thereby eliminating a key overhang on the stock.

As of the September 2024 quarter-end, Ola Electric Mobility had around 14.1 lakh retail shareholders—defined as investors with authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh—holding an 8% stake in the company. By the end of the September 2025 quarter, the number of retail investors had increased to 19 lakh, with their collective ownership rising sharply to 17.3%.

Ola Electric Mobility Q2 results 2025 Electric vehicle maker Ola Electric Mobility reported a reduced consolidated loss attributable for the quarter ended September 2025, narrowing to ₹418 crore from ₹495 crore in the same period last year.

The company also said its consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY26 came in at ₹690 crore, marking a sharp 43% year-on-year decline compared with ₹1,214 crore recorded in the September 2024 quarter.

Ola Electric's Auto EBITDA profitability for the first time, aided by a 30.7% gross margin, an improvement of 510 basis points sequentially. The company also cut operating expenses by about 52% quarter-on-quarter.

It added that the auto business became cash-generative during the quarter, with underlying operating cash flows of ₹15 crore. However, this was reported as a ₹40 crore outflow due to a one-time build-up of festive inventory.