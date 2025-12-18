Ola Electric share price slumps 4% to fresh low as promoter Bhavish Aggarwal sells stake, down 59% from IPO price.

Ola Electric Mobility share price continued to decline, falling nearly 4.29% to ₹31.49 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after promoter Bhavish Aggarwal sold additional stakes worth ₹142 crore on Wednesday.
Ola Electric shares have fallen nearly 12% in last five sessions and over 24% in a month. Looking at the share price trend, Ola Electric stock is down 59% from the IPO price band of ₹76.
Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and promoter of Ola Electric Mobility, offloaded another 4.2 crore shares on Wednesday, December 17, after selling 2.6 crore shares a day earlier.
The company had previously clarified that these sales were intended to completely repay a ₹260 crore loan at the promoter level. Together, the two transactions completed so far amount to a total value of ₹234 crore.
Ola Electric said on Tuesday that the share sale was a one-time and limited monetisation of the founder’s personal holding, undertaken solely to fully repay the loan. Following the completion of these transactions, all 3.93% of the previously pledged shares will be released, thereby eliminating a key overhang on the stock.
As of the September 2024 quarter-end, Ola Electric Mobility had around 14.1 lakh retail shareholders—defined as investors with authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh—holding an 8% stake in the company. By the end of the September 2025 quarter, the number of retail investors had increased to 19 lakh, with their collective ownership rising sharply to 17.3%.
Electric vehicle maker Ola Electric Mobility reported a reduced consolidated loss attributable for the quarter ended September 2025, narrowing to ₹418 crore from ₹495 crore in the same period last year.
The company also said its consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY26 came in at ₹690 crore, marking a sharp 43% year-on-year decline compared with ₹1,214 crore recorded in the September 2024 quarter.
Ola Electric's Auto EBITDA profitability for the first time, aided by a 30.7% gross margin, an improvement of 510 basis points sequentially. The company also cut operating expenses by about 52% quarter-on-quarter.
It added that the auto business became cash-generative during the quarter, with underlying operating cash flows of ₹15 crore. However, this was reported as a ₹40 crore outflow due to a one-time build-up of festive inventory.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.