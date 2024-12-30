Ola Electric’s stock fell over 3 per cent at ₹87.35 on December 30, during the early trading session, after the resignation of Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal and Chief Technology and Product Officer Suvonil Chatterjee was announced.

Ola Electric Mobility had announced the resignation of its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Anshul Khandelwal, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Suvonil Chatterjee, effective immediately from Friday, December 27, 2024. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer cited personal reasons for their departure in a regulatory filing made public on Friday.

“We hereby inform you that Mr. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Suvonil Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Product Officer, have tendered their resignation with effect from December 27, 2024,” the company stated in the filing.

Leadership Changes and Senior-Level Departures Anshul Khandelwal joined Ola Electric in 2019 after the acquisition of Foodpanda, where he served as Head of Marketing. Following a tenure at Ola Foods, he transitioned to Ola Electric and assumed the role of CMO in 2022. Suvonil Chatterjee joined Ola Electric in 2017 as Head of Design and was promoted to CTO in 2021.

Their resignations add to a trend of senior-level departures at the company. Earlier in 2024, company secretary and compliance officer Pramendra Tomar left the firm, followed by Chief People Officer N Balachandar in December. These changes come on the heels of a significant restructuring move by Ola Electric, which included laying off 500 employees last month.

The resignations come as Ola Electric is aggressively expanding its retail footprint. Earlier this week, the company announced an ambitious plan to grow its network to 4,000 stores by adding 3,200 outlets in a single day. The expansion is part of Ola’s efforts to strengthen its market presence and address service-related concerns raised by customers.

