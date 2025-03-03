Mint Market

Ola Electric shares crash 5% to 52-week low amid reports of over 1,000 job cuts by company

Ola Electric's stock dropped 5% to a new low as the company plans to lay off over a thousand employees to mitigate losses. The layoffs impact more than 1,000 of the 4,000 employees, marking the second round of cuts in five months.

Published3 Mar 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Ola Electric shares crash 5% to 52-week low amid reports of over 1,000 job cuts by company to stem losses(Reuters)

Shares of two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric crashed 5% to a fresh 52-week low on Monday, March 3, amid reports that Bhavish Aggarwal-led company is looking to lay off over a thousand employees and contract workers to contain losses.

According to a Bloomberg report today, the cuts at the SoftBank Group-backed firm span multiple departments, including procurement, fulfillment, customer relations and charging infrastructure.

This would be the second round of job cuts in under five months by Ola Eletric, which reportedly laid off around 500 employees last November.

The latest round of layoffs at Ola affects more than a quarter of its 4,000 employees as of March 2024, though it also includes contract workers who aren't included in the company’s official employee count, according to the report.

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 11:54 AM IST
