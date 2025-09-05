Ola Electric shares decline 12% in 2 sessions after Softbank trims stake in firm to 15.68%

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility declined 6 per cent in intraday deals on Friday, September 5, extending losses to the second straight session after SoftBank trimmed its stake in the electric scooter maker to 15.68 per cent. In two sessions, the stock has lost 12 per cent.

Japan’s SoftBank Group has trimmed its stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, reducing its shareholding to 15.68 per cent from 17.83 per cent, as per a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The Japanese investment major sold 94.9 million equity shares, representing approximately 2.15 per cent of the company’s paid-up capital, through open-market transactions conducted between July 15 and September 2, 2025. The sale, executed via its investment arm SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC, breached the 2 per cent disclosure threshold under SEBI’s takeover regulations.

Before the transaction, SoftBank held 786.6 million shares, representing 17.83 per cent of Ola Electric. Post-sale, its holding stands at 691.6 million shares or 15.68 per cent. Despite the stake reduction, SoftBank continues to be the second-largest shareholder in the EV maker, following founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal, who held a 30.02 per cent stake as of the June quarter.

"SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC has disposed of an aggregate of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between July 15, 2025, and September 2, 2025, with the disposal on September 2, 2025, breaching the 2% threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations," SoftBank stated in its filing. This marks SoftBank’s first stake sale since Ola Electric’s IPO in August 2024.

Ola Electric Mobility Stock Performance Following the news, Ola Electric’s stock dropped as much as 6 per cent to ₹60.70, extending its 6.5 per cent decline from the previous session. Despite this short-term weakness, the stock is up nearly 16 per cent so far in September, after posting a 31 per cent gain in August.

However, on a broader basis, the stock has shed 29 per cent in 2025 year-to-date and is down 42 per cent over the past one year. In the last three months, it has gained 27 per cent and is up 9 per cent over six months.

The stock remains over 50 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹123.90 hit in September 2024, but is off its 52-week low of ₹39.58, touched in July 2025.

Ola Q1 Earnings Performance Ola Electric also reported a narrower-than-expected consolidated net loss of ₹428 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹870 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹347 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue came in at ₹828 crore, registering a sharp 49.6 per cent YoY decline from ₹1,644 crore.