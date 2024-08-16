OLA Electric stock spikes 16% as company enters electric motorcycle segment

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility, the leading two-wheeler electric manufacturer in India, continued their upward momentum following their market debut. In today's early morning trade, the stock surged by 16%, reaching ₹128.30 per share.

This spike comes just a day after the company expanded into the two-wheeler motorcycle segment, unveiling three electric bike models—Roadster Pro, Roadster, and Roadster X with prices starting from ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively.

The company further announced the integration of its cells into its own vehicles starting in Q1 FY26. The company also showcased the indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, new Gen-3 platform, and MoveOS 5 at Sankalp 2024, Ola’s annual launch event, at its Future factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, on August 15, 2024.

At the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD of Ola Electric, stated, “Currently, motorcycles make up two-thirds of India’s two-wheeler market. With Ola’s entry into this segment, the penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) in the two-wheeler market is set to accelerate even further."

He highlighted the company's success in driving EV adoption within the scooter segment and emphasized that, with Ola's innovative product lineup, they are now focused on significantly boosting EV penetration through their motorcycle offerings.

Aggarwal added, “With the integration of our cells into our vehicles starting early next year, we are committed to paving the way for widespread EV adoption across India.”

Q1 hurt by subsidy cuts In April, Ola Electric reduced prices for its most affordable scooter model to stimulate demand after the government reduced EV subsidies. The company aims to further reduce costs by using its own batteries starting next year.

However, these discounts affected profitability in the June quarter, with Ola Electric reporting a consolidated loss of ₹347 crore for Q1 FY25, compared to ₹267 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,644 crore, up from ₹1,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, driven by the sharp jump up in sales.

June witnessed the highest-ever deliveries of vehicles by the company at 1,25,198 units as against 70,575 units delivered in the same period last year, Ola Electric Mobility said. Aggarwal said that Ola Electrics' market share during the quarter touched a record 49%.

Close to EBITDA breakeven The company said it ramped up deliveries of its mass-market scooter portfolio (S1 X portfolio) during the quarter, which helped accelerate growth. The existing product portfolio (S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+) also saw strong demand, which continued growth momentum throughout the quarter, it added.

The company’s automotive segment (E2W) posted a strong improvement in EBITDA margin and is close to EBITDA breakeven. Automotive segment EBITDA margin for the quarter was 1.97 percent, up 632 basis points YoY from the 8.29 percent EBITDA margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The increasing scale of operations has benefited the company in the form of lower manufacturing costs and supply chain optimizations. These benefits of scale are further amplified by the company’s scalable platform-based product development and manufacturing technology, which results in high degrees of commonality across its products, as per the company's exchange filing.