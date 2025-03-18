Ola Electric shares rebound 15% after hitting record low; can the rally sustain?

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility, India's leading two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer, staged a strong rebound in trade on Tuesday, March 18, after tumbling to a record low in the previous trading session.

The shares jumped 15% to reach ₹53.80 apiece, and with today's recovery, the company’s market capitalization has also climbed back above ₹20,000 crore. The stock had crashed 7% during Monday's trade after one of its unit’s creditors filed a petition in court alleging a default in payment by its subsidiary.

The petition was filed against Ola Electric Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ola Electric Mobility, by vehicle registration service provider Rosmerta Digital Services, the company said over the weekend. The petition claims that the unit defaulted on payment for services rendered and is seeking the initiation of a winding-up petition.

Ola Electric Mobility strongly disputes the claims and has sought legal advice. Looking further back, the stock has been on a downward trend over the last three months, losing 40% of its value, as the company faces multiple challenges, including the EV 2W industry’s slower-than-expected growth, the EV 2W segment’s market share loss, a delay in the motorcycle launch due to a homologation issue, and profitability impacts caused by higher warranty-related issues, according to analysts.

While analysts expect profitability to improve in the coming quarters, owing to cost-cutting initiatives, they believe the volume uptick will fall below the Street’s expectations.

EV 2W industry’s growth trends remain below expectations Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities believes that demand for the electric two-wheeler (e-2W) industry has moderated sharply after the festive season, driven by weakened consumer sentiment, limited or lacklustre launches by OEMs (such as HMSI), rising financing rates, and demand saturation among early adopters.

It noted that subsidies on e-2Ws will drop to a maximum of ₹5,000 per two-wheeler, compared to the current ₹10,000 per unit, which will lead to higher upfront costs unless OEMs absorb the impact.

Given the relatively weak brand equity of new-age OEMs, the brokerage believes incumbents will roll out new models at a slower pace to protect margins, further weighing on the e-2W industry’s growth prospects. As a result, Kotak now expects the e-2W industry to report a 31% CAGR in FY2024-27E, down from its earlier forecast of 40%.

Kotak expects no further upside in Ola stock Kotak has reduced its FY2025-27E revenue assumptions by 2-15% for Ola, citing lower growth expectations for the EV 2W industry and delays in motorcycle launches. However, it expects profitability to improve from FY2026E, driven by cost-cutting initiatives, a shift toward the Gen-3 platform (which lowers the bill of materials or BOM), and the reversal of certain one-time expenses, such as warranty costs.

Despite this, volume offtake remains below expectations, raising continued concerns. Therefore, the brokerage has retained its 'Reduce' rating on the stock and lowered its target price to ₹50 per share from the earlier ₹65.

"Better-than-expected performance of the motorcycle portfolio and a successful ramp-up of the Gigafactory remain key upside risks to our thesis at the current juncture," the brokerage stated.

