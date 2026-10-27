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Ola Electric shares surge 16%, biggest 1-day gain since April; why is the stock rallying despite brokerage downgrades?

Ola Electric shares jumped 16.3% on October 27, their biggest single-day gain since April, as trading volumes surged and auto-sector sentiment improved. The rebound followed a steep October decline and analyst downgrades, while the stock remains down about 4% for the month.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Oct 2026, 06:03 PM IST
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Ola Electric shares surge 16%, biggest 1-day gain since April; why is the stock rallying despite brokerage downgrades?
Ola Electric shares surge 16%, biggest 1-day gain since April; why is the stock rallying despite brokerage downgrades?(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Shares of Ola Electric surged on Tuesday, October 27, rising 16.3% to close at 34.80 apiece. The rally marked the stock’s biggest single-day gain since April.

Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger behind the rebound, a sharp spike in trading volumes helped the stock recover from its recent weakness. Around 345 million shares changed hands across the BSE and NSE during the session, nearly 3.2 times the stock’s weekly average volume.

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A broader rebound in auto stocks, along with better-than-expected performance by peer Ather Energy, also supported investor sentiment.

Despite Tuesday’s recovery, Ola Electric shares remain down around 4% for the month. Earlier in October, the stock slipped to a five-month low after receiving back-to-back downgrades from global brokerage firms.

Also Read | Ather Energy becomes first Indian EV two-wheeler maker to turn profitable
Also Read | Goldman Sachs Ola Electric Downgrade: Why stock rating changed to sell?

Ola Electric shares: Why are brokerages cautious?

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs downgraded Ola Electric Mobility to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’ earlier this week and cut its target price to 23 per share from 39.28. The brokerage cited a challenging path to free cash flow amid high interest costs, capital expenditure requirements, and prolonged operating losses.

Goldman Sachs said Ola Electric would need to scale up its revenue to 3.6 times to 7.1 times its FY26 level by FY28–FY30 to cover its current capital expenditure and interest-servicing requirements. This comes after the company’s revenue declined 55% in FY26 compared with FY24.

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The brokerage also cut its FY27–FY29 revenue estimates for Ola Electric by up to 10%, citing a challenging market-share environment relative to its two-wheeler peers.

Earlier this month, HSBC assigned a ‘Reduce’ rating to the stock with a target price of 23.57 per share. Investec’s also maintained a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of 34.37.

SoftBank arm sells Ola Electric rights entitlements

Separately, SoftBank’s investment vehicle SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold a total of 3.58 crore rights entitlements (REs) in Ola Electric Mobility through October 26, according to NSE bulk-deal data.

The investment vehicle trimmed its holdings by selling 1.21 crore REs across October 22 and 23 before offloading another 2.37 crore REs on October 26. The transactions took place as the electric two-wheeler maker sought to raise 1,000 crore through a rights issue.

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Vanguard ESG International Stock also sold 57.05 lakh REs on October 26.

Shareholding data for September 2026 showed that SVF II Ostrich held 54.15 crore shares, representing an 11.70% stake in Ola Electric. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal remained the company’s largest shareholder, with 122.75 crore shares, equivalent to a 26.52% stake.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Calliope Capital Advisors, an investment vehicle associated with Motilal Oswal, applied for a combined 2.39 crore shares under the rights issue on October 22, the opening day.

Also Read | Ather Energy Q2 numbers enthuse investors: Can anything spoil the party?
Also Read | Ather Energy share: Up 125% YTD! Experts see more rise, give portfolio stock tag

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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