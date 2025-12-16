Ola Electric Stake Sale: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sells 2.62 crore shares via bulk deal — Check details here

Ola Electric Stake Sale: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bhavish Aggarwal, on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, sold more than 2.62 crore equity shares of the company through a bulk deal, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

The bulk deals data showed that the founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, sold a total of 2,62,56,748 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility at an average trade price of ₹34.99 apiece on 16 December 2025.

How much stake does Bhavish Aggarwal own? As of the quarter ended July to September for the financial year 2025-26, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal owned 30.02% or more than 1,32,39,60,029 equity shares in the two-wheeler automaker, BSE data shows.

The data also highlighted that the total promoter and promoter group stakeholding of Ola Electric stood at 36.78% or 1,62,23,32,351 shares as of the second quarter ended for the current fiscal year.

The remaining 58.35% stake in the company is held by public shareholders, and the non-promoter non-public shareholding stands at 4.87% for the same period.

Ola Electric share price Ola Electric shares closed 7.73% lower at ₹34.50 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹37.39 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹100.40 on 17 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹33.17 on 9 December 2025, the exchange data showed. Ola Electric's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹15,217.36 crore as of 16 December 2025.

Here's what the company says Ola Electric, in an official statement, acknowledged the stake sale and said that this is a one-time move aimed at repaying a loan at the promoter level that amounts to ₹260 crore.

“Founder-promoter has undertaken a one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a promoter level loan amounting to ₹260 crore,” said Ola Electric in an official statement on Tuesday.

The company also disclosed that all of the 3.93% previously pledged shares will be released, and post the transactions, the promoter group will hold nearly a 34% stakeholding in Ola Electric.

Ola Electric clarified that there is “no dilution of promoter control or change in the long-term conviction” in the company, and this stake sale action is a move to eliminate all promoter pledges, which can result in avoidable risk and volatility.

“It is part of the founder's conviction that Ola Electric should operate with zero pledge overhang, and he should fully unwind the leverage. The transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction,” the company said in its statement.

The company reiterated their stance on building a global competition and establishing itself as an electric mobility and clean energy company.

