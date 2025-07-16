Ola Electric’s losses widened but the stock rallied. What’s going on?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 16 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Summary
Despite falling short of the previously cited breakeven threshold of 25,000 unit sales a month, the company’s auto business turned profitable at the Ebitda level in June.
Known for its aggressive expansion, Ola Electric’s pivot towards profitability has brought relief to investors. To be sure, revenues halved in the last reported quarter, and losses widened. But management’sintent to shift focus towards profitability, close on the heels of the auto business' first Ebitda-positive month, has kindled hopes of a long-awaited turnaround in the business.
