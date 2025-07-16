Ola Electric’s losses widened but the stock rallied. What’s going on?

While industry players including Ola are in discussions with the government, seeking leeway on the PLI targets, Ola has indicated that it will expand cell manufacturing only to the extent that it supports its vehicle sales. It expects the cell business to break even at 3.5-4 GWh by FY27, and does no expect to need more than 5 GWh until FY29. Management has indicated it is unwilling to extend the breakeven timelines just to meet PLI targets, even if this means coughing up penalties of up to ₹100 crore.