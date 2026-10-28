Ola Electric stock jumps 11% in week; rights issue fully subscribed ahead of closing date - Check key details

Ola Electric Mobility Limited share price trend ended 4.95% higher on Wednesday, extending its winning streak over the past two trading sessions. The EV stock has delivered 11% return in one week amid the ongoing Ola Electric Mobility’s rights issue.

The stock is likely to remain in focus on Thursday, after its ₹1,000-crore rights was fully subscribed by Wednesday's market close, according to media reports citing subscription data.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue key details The Bhavish Aggarwal-led EV maker had approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares through a rights issue of up to ₹1,000 crore on October 7, 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue opened on Thursday, October 22 and it is scheduled to close on Friday, October 30. The company had fixed the rights issue price at ₹27 per share, which includes shares with a face value of ₹10 and a premium of ₹17.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue fully subscribed Ola Electric Mobility’s rights issue, including 37.02 crore shares, was fully subscribed on Wednesday, October 28. Investors subscribed to 37,13,59,420 shares as of market close on Wednesday, reported Business Standard. The issue is set to close on Friday, October 30.

The rights issue was first approved by the board on September 28, when the company filed its draft letter of offer. The company had earlier received an enablement to raise up to ₹1,500 crore, of which ₹780 crore was raised through a QIP in June 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility share price trend The stock closed 4.95% higher at ₹36.68 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹18,335.16 crore on Wednesday, October 28. The stock has rallied nearly 22% over the last two trading sessions.