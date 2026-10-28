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Ola Electric stock jumps 11% in week; rights issue fully subscribed ahead of closing date - Check key details

Ola Electric shares rose 4.95% to 36.68 on Wednesday, extending a two-session winning streak and gaining about 11% in a week. The company’s 1,000-crore rights issue was fully subscribed, with 37.13 crore shares subscribed against 37.02 crore offered.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published28 Oct 2026, 09:57 PM IST
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Ola Electric stock jumps 11% in one week amid rights issue. (AI Image for representational purpose)
Ola Electric stock jumps 11% in one week amid rights issue. (AI Image for representational purpose)

Ola Electric Mobility Limited share price trend ended 4.95% higher on Wednesday, extending its winning streak over the past two trading sessions. The EV stock has delivered 11% return in one week amid the ongoing Ola Electric Mobility’s rights issue.

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The stock is likely to remain in focus on Thursday, after its 1,000-crore rights was fully subscribed by Wednesday's market close, according to media reports citing subscription data.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue key details

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led EV maker had approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares through a rights issue of up to 1,000 crore on October 7, 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue opened on Thursday, October 22 and it is scheduled to close on Friday, October 30. The company had fixed the rights issue price at 27 per share, which includes shares with a face value of 10 and a premium of 17.

Ola Electric Mobility rights issue fully subscribed

Ola Electric Mobility’s rights issue, including 37.02 crore shares, was fully subscribed on Wednesday, October 28. Investors subscribed to 37,13,59,420 shares as of market close on Wednesday, reported Business Standard. The issue is set to close on Friday, October 30.

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The rights issue was first approved by the board on September 28, when the company filed its draft letter of offer. The company had earlier received an enablement to raise up to 1,500 crore, of which 780 crore was raised through a QIP in June 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility share price trend

The stock closed 4.95% higher at 36.68 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 18,335.16 crore on Wednesday, October 28. The stock has rallied nearly 22% over the last two trading sessions.

Meanwhile, its share price value has surged nearly 11.15% in one week. Despite the 11% rally over the last week, Ola Electric’s share price value has declined 1.37% in one month, 27.82% in one year, and around 51.91% in two years.

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