Ola Electric stock slumps 10% to ₹90, corrects 43% from recent peak

It appears that the decline in OLA Electric shares is not over yet, as they continued their downward trend in today’s trading session. The stock fell below the ₹90 mark for the first time since its listing, reaching a low of ₹89.55 per share—a significant drop of 9.54%.

This decrease has resulted in a 43% correction from the stock's all-time high of ₹157.40, reached in mid-August. Multiple factors are currently weighing on the stock, including a steady decline in the company’s market share in the electric vehicle segment, as competitors like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors are gaining ground.

In September, the company reported its lowest monthly sales of the year, with just 23,965 vehicles sold. This marked a month-on-month decline for the second consecutive month, following a drop to 26,928 units in August.

Analysts attribute Ola's shrinking lead in the market to competitors launching new models at price points similar to Ola's offerings, as well as the company's own service network struggles, which have resulted in an accumulation of unsold scooters.

Throughout the first seven months of CY2024, the market leader averaged monthly sales of 37,695 units. However, sales began to decline in August and continued into September. This trend has significantly slowed the company’s year-on-year growth, which dropped from 105 percent in June and 112 percent in July to 46 percent in August and 29 percent in September.

The ongoing decrease in sales has also affected Ola's market share, which fell to 27 percent in September, down from 38 percent in March and July 2024. In August, the company held a market share of 31 percent.

Despite these challenges, Ola became the first Indian electric vehicle manufacturer to exceed 300,000-unit sales in a calendar year.