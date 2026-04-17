Ola Electric, Suzlon, JP Power among most traded stocks on NSE today, 17 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: After opening slightly lower, stock market benchmarks traded with decent gains around mid-day on Friday, 17 April, as hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran, as well as Israel and Lebanon, boosted market sentiment.
US President Donald Trump, as per media reports, said Iran agreed to drop nuclear weapons and return enriched uranium. He also said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.
The Sensex was over 300 points up at 78,310, while the Nifty 50 was 92 points up at 24,289 around 12 pm.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric Mobility, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), GTL Infrastructure, MMTC, YES Bank, Wipro, Filatex Fashions, and Shipping Corporation of India were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Friday.
PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, Davangere Sugar Company, Adani Power, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), IRCON, RVNL, and HCC were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Ola Electric Mobility: More than 26 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged more than 8% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. The stock has surged more than 80% in April so far.
Vodafone Idea: Over 22 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by over 1% during the session. The stock has gained 13% so far in April after a 19% fall in March.
Suzlon Energy: More than 16 crore shares changed hands, with the stock jumping 5%, looking set to extend gains for the fifth consecutive session. So far in April, the power stock has surged 33%.
On 15 April, the company said in its exchange filing that it could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered a material price movement in the stock lately.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 9 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined nearly 1%. In April so far, the stock has soared 41%.
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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