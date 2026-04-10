Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea, Filatex Fashions, JP Power— These are among most traded stocks on NSE today, April 10, 2026

Most traded stocks today: Optimism ahead of US-Iran talks, positive global cues, and healthy buying in banking and financial stocks drove the Indian stock market benchmarks up over 1% during the session on Friday, April 10.
The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,036, while the 30-share pack Sensex jumped to 77,501. Mid and small-cap indices also rose by 1% during the session.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric Mobility, Vodafone Idea, Filatex Fashions, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Auri Grow India, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, The New India Assurance Company, and YES Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), GTL Infrastructure, HFCL, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Wipro, Suzlon Energy, HCC, Cohance Lifesciences, and Adani Power were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 50 crore shares changed hands, while the stock jumped nearly 9% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session after the company announced its in-house developed Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell. A rebound in March sales numbers has also influenced sentiment about the stock.
Vodafone Idea: More than 27 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed 3% during the session. As per media reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended the reassessment timeline for the telecom company's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues till June.
Filatex Fashions: Over 14 crore shares changed hands, with the stock hitting its 5% upper circuit during the session. The stock has been in the green since April 1, gaining 50% this month.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: More than 5 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped over 4%. The Delhi bench of the NCLAT will hear Vedanta’s appeal on the Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) insolvency case on April 10.
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