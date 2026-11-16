Ola Electric vs Ather Energy: Ather shines, Ola struggles in Q2; which EV stock offers better upside?

Ola Electric vs Ather Energy: Ather Energy has emerged as the clear winner of the September quarter, with its improving profitability and strong revenue growth contrasting sharply with Ola Electric's continued operational challenges.

The contrasting Q2 FY27 performances have also widened the gap in brokerage sentiment, leaving investors weighing whether Ather's rally has further room to run or whether Ola's beaten-down shares offer a recovery opportunity.

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On October 26, Ather Energy shares rallied nearly 14% following its September-quarter results, its biggest single-day spike in over a year as investors were encouraged by the company's performance and bullish outlooks from brokerage firms

Ola Electric, meanwhile, fell over 6% on November 13 after reporting its Q2 numbers, with analysts retaining their bearish stance on the stock.

Ather Energy's Q2 performance puts Ola Electric in the shade Ather Energy reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.26 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹154 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 63% year-on-year to ₹1,464 crore from ₹899 crore.

In terms of operating profitability, the EBITDA stood at ₹74.2 crore, marking its second consecutive EBITDA-positive quarter despite elevated commodity costs, while EBITDA margin improved to 4.9% from negative 10% a year ago.

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The company also reported volumes of 93,211 units, up 42% year-on-year, while pre-orders more than doubled to 1.8 lakh units. Its planned capacity expansion at Hosur and Maharashtra facilities is expected to take annual installed capacity to around 11.4 lakh units by Q2 FY28.

Ola Electric's performance, in contrast, remained weak. Its consolidated revenue declined 39% year-on-year to ₹421 crore from ₹690 crore, while net loss narrowed to ₹362 crore from ₹418 crore. However, the loss widened sequentially from ₹336 crore in Q1, while revenue also declined 7.5%. Its EBITDA loss widened to ₹218 crore from ₹203 crore a year ago.

Ola Electric said the automotive segment loss came in at ₹214 crore, compared to ₹233 crore in Q2 FY26. The segment revenue dropped to ₹420 crore from 688 crore.

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What brokerages recommend: Ather or Ola Electric? Brokerages have turned more constructive on Ather following its better-than-expected performance. Nomura retained its Buy rating and raised its target price to ₹2,070 from ₹1,926, citing stronger bookings, better average selling prices, and improving margins. HSBC also maintained Buy and raised its target to ₹1,800 from ₹1,600, expecting the company to achieve net-profit break-even in FY27.

The outlook for Ola Electric remains considerably weaker. Goldman Sachs maintained its Sell rating and cut its target price to ₹22 from ₹23, while Kotak Institutional Equities retained Sell and reduced its target to ₹18 from ₹20. Both flagged concerns over weak volumes, margin pressure, and execution risks associated with the transition to a dealer-led distribution model.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.