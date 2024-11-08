Ola Electric Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of ₹495 crore; revenue rises 39% YoY

Ola Electric Q2 Results: Ola Electric Mobility reported a net loss of 495 crore for Q2 FY25, down from 524 crore a year ago, but up from 347 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue increased 39% to 1,214 crore compared to 873 crore last year.

Updated8 Nov 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Ola Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>495 crore; revenue rises 39% YoY
Ola Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of ₹495 crore; revenue rises 39% YoY(Reuters)

Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of 495 crore for the September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25) on Friday, November 8. The loss declined from 524 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, it was higher than 347 crore loss posted in the June 2024 quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at 1,214 crore in Q2 FY25, up 39 per cent, compared with 873 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 04:37 PM IST
