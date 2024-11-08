Ola Electric Q2 Results: Ola Electric Mobility reported a net loss of ₹495 crore for Q2 FY25, down from ₹524 crore a year ago, but up from ₹347 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue increased 39% to ₹1,214 crore compared to ₹873 crore last year.
Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of ₹495 crore for the September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25) on Friday, November 8. The loss declined from ₹524 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, it was higher than ₹347 crore loss posted in the June 2024 quarter.
The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,214 crore in Q2 FY25, up 39 per cent, compared with ₹873 crore in the year-ago period.