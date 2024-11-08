Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Ola Electric Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of 495 crore; revenue rises 39% YoY

Ola Electric Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of ₹495 crore; revenue rises 39% YoY

Livemint

Ola Electric Q2 Results: Ola Electric Mobility reported a net loss of 495 crore for Q2 FY25, down from 524 crore a year ago, but up from 347 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue increased 39% to 1,214 crore compared to 873 crore last year.

Ola Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of 495 crore; revenue rises 39% YoY

Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of 495 crore for the September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25) on Friday, November 8. The loss declined from 524 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, it was higher than 347 crore loss posted in the June 2024 quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at 1,214 crore in Q2 FY25, up 39 per cent, compared with 873 crore in the year-ago period.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.