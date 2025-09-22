Earnings growth might remain sluggish for next two years, Old Bridge AMC's Kenneth Andrade
Summary
The recent GST rate cuts and income tax relief prior to that will add some weight to the sluggish consumer economy, but these are not enough to move the earnings needle in a way that justifies current market valuations, says Kenneth Andrade.
India Inc’s elusive capex cycle expansion means corporate earnings growth might remain at mid-to-high single digit, according to Kenneth Andrade, precluding a tearaway market rally.
