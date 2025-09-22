The benchmark Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 150 are around 3-4% below their life highs as of last September. Do you think income tax relief, RBI rate cut and GST cut will boost demand and corporate earnings to take us to fresh highs?

On the international front, the worst seems to be already in place. Our sense is that from here on, things will limp back to normalcy. It is unlikely to go back to its earlier state, but will be much better than where the Indian export economy is currently placed. Domestically, there has been some initiative to kickstart the economy through a consumption cycle, which will add some weight to an otherwise sluggish consumer economy, especially going into the festive season. This, in our opinion, will help keep the trajectory of earnings growth at mid to high single digit, which has been what corporate India has witnessed over the course of the last couple of years.