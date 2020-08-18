Old NSE website will not be available after this month

The old website of NSE (https://www1.nseindia.com) will not be available after this month, the country's biggest exchange says. The new NSE website was released in beta version on August 14, 2019 and was made the default website on January 04, 2020.

The old website of NSE (https://www1.nseindia.com) will not be available after this month, the country's biggest exchange says. The new NSE website was released in beta version on August 14, 2019 and was made the default website on January 04, 2020.

"The new website is the product of the feedback of our stakeholders, changes in technology and international best practices that provide an enhanced architecture, speedier updates and more intuitive interface," NSE says.

"The new website is the product of the feedback of our stakeholders, changes in technology and international best practices that provide an enhanced architecture, speedier updates and more intuitive interface," NSE says. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"The new NSE website caters to the mobility and accessibility needs of various stakeholders with multiple customisation options."

NSE says that SEBI mandated Website Security Policy has been enforced on the new NSE website to protect Investor data and prevent misuse or theft of information.

According to NSE's website, the exchange had posted a 49% jump in Q1 revenues to Rs.1,075 crore, with operating margin improving to 69%. Net profit rose to ₹605 crore.