Olectra Greentech share price rises on technical breakout; Geojit upgrades stock to ‘Buy’
Olectra Greentech stock has consolidated near the ₹1,750 - 1,800 zone and currently has indicated a triangular pattern breakout on the daily chart moving past the important 100 period MA to improve the bias, analyst said.
Olectra Greentech share price extended rally on Wednesday as the stock indicated technical breakout on the daily chart. Olectra Greentech shares gained as much as 2.6% after witnessing a sharp 4% surge in the previous trading session.
